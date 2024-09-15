Avalanche Price Tops $24.76 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $24.76 or 0.00041131 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $10.05 billion and approximately $189.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014268 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,812,898 coins and its circulating supply is 405,809,798 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

