AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Update

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.75. The stock had a trading volume of 608,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.40. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $234.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.