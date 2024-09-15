Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

AVNW opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $268.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,330,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,166,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

