Avishai Vaknin Sells 6,000 Shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Stock

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) CTO Avishai Vaknin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $23,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Avishai Vaknin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Avishai Vaknin sold 2,483 shares of EZFill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $9,261.59.

EZFill Stock Performance

NASDAQ EZFL opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.44. EZFill Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

Institutional Trading of EZFill

EZFill ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter. EZFill had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,135.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of EZFill as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

