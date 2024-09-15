Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.26

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.26 and last traded at C$16.26, with a volume of 773994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYA. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aya Gold & Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.82.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AYA

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 180.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.66.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$18.72 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.5405851 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aya Gold & Silver

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$277,701.50. In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Alex Ball bought 30,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.29 per share, with a total value of C$398,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$277,701.50. 10.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.