Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,700 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ayr Wellness Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.03. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $117.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 41.40% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.