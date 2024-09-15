B. Riley Boosts Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $15.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Funko alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Funko

Funko Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of FNKO opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $637.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.18. Funko has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that Funko will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Funko

In other Funko news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,201.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,043,908. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Funko by 4.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Funko by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Funko by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.