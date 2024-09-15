Bank of America Lowers Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

FULC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $197.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

