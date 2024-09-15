Bank of America Raises NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $15.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $12.80 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. NU has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NU will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NU during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NU during the second quarter worth about $88,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

