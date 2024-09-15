Bank of America Trims Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Target Price to $12.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MODG. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.23.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 7.4 %

MODG opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,251.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 159,912 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 253,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.