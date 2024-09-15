Barclays Boosts Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $22.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KMI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

