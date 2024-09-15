Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Barings Participation Investors Price Performance

Barings Participation Investors stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,723. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95.

Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 83.7% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

