Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Barings Participation Investors Price Performance
Barings Participation Investors stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,723. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95.
Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
See Also
