BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ BAFN traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.71. 3,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,502. BayFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BayFirst Financial stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of BayFirst Financial worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

