Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,960,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,355 shares of company stock worth $1,545,240 in the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 202,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 101,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,978,000 after purchasing an additional 195,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

