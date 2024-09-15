Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Short Interest Up 45.1% in August

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 125,700 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Beneficient news, major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 14,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $34,743.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,683,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 14,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $34,743.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,683,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,625 shares of company stock worth $1,778,328 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beneficient stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,495. Beneficient has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $254.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Beneficient ( NASDAQ:BENF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beneficient will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

