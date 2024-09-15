Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Up 20.2% in August

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,586.0 days.
Bénéteau Price Performance
Shares of BTEAF stock remained flat at $10.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.
About Bénéteau
