Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Up 20.2% in August

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,586.0 days.

Shares of BTEAF stock remained flat at $10.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

