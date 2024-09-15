Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

RBW opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of £67.59 million, a P/E ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 2.25. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 52 week low of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 17 ($0.22). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.78.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

