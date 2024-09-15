Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.
View Our Latest Research Report on RBW
Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance
About Rainbow Rare Earths
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rainbow Rare Earths
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.