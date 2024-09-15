Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the August 15th total of 493,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 232.9 days.
Big Yellow Group Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.
About Big Yellow Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Big Yellow Group
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.