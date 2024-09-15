Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the August 15th total of 493,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 232.9 days.

Big Yellow Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

About Big Yellow Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.