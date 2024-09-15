Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIOX

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BIOX stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.28. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.57 million, a PE ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.