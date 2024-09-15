Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the August 15th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 504,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Biofrontera makes up about 0.7% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 9.91% of Biofrontera at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biofrontera Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFRI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 253,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,096. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.46. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $9.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 837.97%. Equities analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Further Reading

