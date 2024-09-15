Bitcoin Price Tops $60,295.76 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $60,295.76 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,191.11 billion and $13.67 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.07 or 0.00537467 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00032805 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00080068 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,754,503 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
