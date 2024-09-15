Bitcoin Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week (BTC)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $59,629.89 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,177.96 billion and $883.89 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.81 or 0.00532965 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00031954 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00078781 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,754,593 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

