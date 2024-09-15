Bitcoin Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $59,629.89 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,177.96 billion and $883.89 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.81 or 0.00532965 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00031954 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00078781 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,754,593 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
