BitcoinBR Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.75 Million (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One BitcoinBR token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinBR has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $0.02 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded up 69.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinBR Token Profile

BitcoinBR’s genesis date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinBR%5FInfo)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/MP3Vyuh5xf)[Medium](https://bitcoinbr.medium.com/)”

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

