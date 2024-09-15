Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.56

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.56 and last traded at $60.55, with a volume of 282773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Black Hills by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Black Hills by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 43,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

