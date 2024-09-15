BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance
BTZ opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.16.
