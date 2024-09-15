BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE CII opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $20.40.
