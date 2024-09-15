BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

