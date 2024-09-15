BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.52

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.52 and traded as high as $11.09. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 98,588 shares.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

