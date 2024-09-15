BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.52

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.52 and traded as high as $11.09. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 98,588 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
