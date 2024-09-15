BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance
BKT stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.67.
About BlackRock Income Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Income Trust
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.