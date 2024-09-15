BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

