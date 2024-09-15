BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE BST traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. 106,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,684. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
