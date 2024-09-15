BlackRock Science and Technology Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
Shares of BST opened at $34.63 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.
