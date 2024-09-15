BlackRock Science and Technology Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of BST opened at $34.63 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.