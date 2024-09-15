BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Up 114.7% in August

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, a growth of 114.7% from the August 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $102,000.

BBN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $18.28. 139,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,665. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

