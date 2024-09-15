BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Position Lifted by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 5,435.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,956 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Williams Financial LLC owned approximately 0.93% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCTU. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $61.37 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

