Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Short Interest Up 39.7% in August

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,700 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 457,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.1 days.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BOWFF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.18. 13,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 118.04% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

