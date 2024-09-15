Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Update

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bone Biologics Trading Down 32.8 %

Bone Biologics stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 661,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,625. Bone Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.72. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bone Biologics will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.