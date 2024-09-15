Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.33.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after acquiring an additional 679,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,469,000 after acquiring an additional 96,553 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.5 %

BAH opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

