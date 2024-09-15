Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Cut by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,145 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $38,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $84.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

