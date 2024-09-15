Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.49. 299,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 862,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bowlero presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Bowlero Trading Up 1.1 %

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bowlero by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

