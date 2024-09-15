Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

NYSE:BOX opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.85. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $126,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $63,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $126,044.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $2,113,560. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BOX by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,082 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 8.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,960,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after buying an additional 620,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,405,000 after buying an additional 125,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BOX by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,809,000 after buying an additional 229,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,374,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,248,000 after acquiring an additional 386,149 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

(Get Free Report

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Stories

