Breakwater Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1,377.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.44 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.14.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

