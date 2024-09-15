Breakwater Investment Management Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 156,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $670,000.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $50.91.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

