Breakwater Investment Management Has $1.58 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Breakwater Investment Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 205,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $66.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

