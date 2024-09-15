Breakwater Investment Management Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Breakwater Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Breakwater Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 465.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.99.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
