BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.92.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,390.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $676,234.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at $120,917,867.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 100,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

