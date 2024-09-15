Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Up 84.5% in August

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. 46,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $20.85.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

About Brighthouse Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

