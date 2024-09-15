Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $5,161,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 236,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 77,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.13 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

