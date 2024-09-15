Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target at $155.83

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $147.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

