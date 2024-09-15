Brokerages Set TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Target Price at $5.71

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Capital upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of WULF opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in TeraWulf by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

