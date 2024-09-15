Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.55

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.55 and last traded at C$9.52, with a volume of 27518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.47.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$209.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.98.

Insider Activity at Brompton Split Banc

In other news, Director Brompton Corp. sold 4,900 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total transaction of C$50,372.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $252,168 in the last quarter.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

