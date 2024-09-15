Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE CAL opened at $31.80 on Friday. Caleres has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.37). Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $1,447,208. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Caleres by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 81,836 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

